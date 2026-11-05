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Modesto

Breakfast with Santa at Modesto Senior Center

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mReTA_1GpxrMLF00

Families are invited to Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 8:00 AM–11:30 AM at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem Street, Modesto. A warm pancake breakfast will be served, and children can enjoy holiday fun and a visit from Santa; tickets are $10 each and are on sale now. Get tickets at modestogov.com/3136.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Modesto Parks, Recreation, & Neighborhoods

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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