Breakfast with Santa at Modesto Senior Center

Families are invited to Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 8:00 AM–11:30 AM at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem Street, Modesto. A warm pancake breakfast will be served, and children can enjoy holiday fun and a visit from Santa; tickets are $10 each and are on sale now. Get tickets at modestogov.com/3136.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Modesto Parks, Recreation, & Neighborhoods