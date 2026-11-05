🏥 Modesto, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Modesto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both clinical and office talent. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in the medical and dental world.

Employer: Sutter Health / Gould Medical Group

Sutter Health / Gould Medical Group Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $600,000+ first-year total compensation (guaranteed salary plus call stipend, sign-on, and production upside)

All-physician anesthesia department (no CRNAs) at a 423-bed Level II trauma center with a wide mix of cases (general, ortho, trauma, neuro, cardiac, thoracic, OB, plastics). Offers post-call days off, sign-on bonus, 12% employer 401(k) contribution, full benefits, malpractice with tail, CME, relocation, and a two-year shareholder track.

Employer: Sonrava Health (Western Dental Services, Inc.)

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General dentistry role in a team-focused practice doing preventive, restorative, endo, and surgical procedures. You’ll work with in-house specialists, have experienced support staff, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and EAP benefits so you can focus on patients and their smiles.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $274,416 – $400,838 annually

100% outpatient neurology with Monday–Friday, 8–5 hours and no overnight call, thanks to in-house Neuro Tele Service. Join a community-based neurology team at a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center within a nationally recognized network; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Divine Dental Studio

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Front-office dental role handling treatment plan presentations, insurance verification, claims, billing, and collections in a busy practice. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years of dental billing experience, know ADA codes and PPO plans, and want a flexible schedule, 401(k), and employee discounts in a patient-facing job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the employer—you never know what other roles they’re opening soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.