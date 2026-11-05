👔 Modesto, CA Management Jobs With Multiple Openings

Modesto’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in property and construction. Here are a few solid management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Flynn Group (Flynn Fitness / Planet Fitness clubs)

Flynn Group (Flynn Fitness / Planet Fitness clubs) Location: Modesto, CA (hybrid, heavy travel to GA & FL)

(hybrid, heavy travel to GA & FL) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead new gym builds and major remodels from lease signing to grand opening. You’ll manage contractors, budgets, timelines, and quality across multiple states, with 50%+ travel and lots of on-site oversight.

Employer: Buckingham Property Management

Location: Woodstone Apartments, Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time , on-site, typically ~30 hrs/week plus on-call

, on-site, typically ~30 hrs/week plus on-call Salary: $24.00/hour

Run the day-to-day operations of an affordable housing community, from leasing and resident relations to inspections and vendor coordination. 3-bedroom on-site housing is provided as a condition of employment (you must live on the property) and you’ll get a full benefits package and 401(k) match.

Employer: Rex Moore Electrical & Systems Contractors & Engineers

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and skill level)

Oversee commercial electrical projects from planning through commissioning, including scheduling, budgets, change orders, and field manpower. 3–5 years of electrical construction project management is needed, and you’ll get access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.