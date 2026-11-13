Featured Image: See Rock City

If the glowing pumpkins of the Enchanted Pumpkin Patch didn’t quite make it onto your travel plans this fall, worry not; the gnomes of Rock City have been hard at work preparing the newest attraction of the holiday season.

The Enchanted Garden of Lights is returning November 13th for another round of holiday cheer. This award-winning winter wonderland displays millions of twinkle lights to illuminate the rock formations and foliage of Lookout Mountain. Grab a cup of cocoa and pack a cookie to-go, because you won’t want to miss this one.

Image: See Rock City

The Need to Knows

For the past 32 years, the spectacular views, winding trails, and marvelous boulder formations that give Rock City its name have transformed into a Christmas paradise fit for the man in red himself.

If you’re hoping to experience the most wonderful time with a walk through the Enchanted Garden of Lights, here’s what you need to know. Firstly, you’ll want to purchase your tickets online before your visit. Tickets are not sold at the windows in person, and this allows you to select the time slot you want and ensure that there is availability—you’re able to modify your ticket date and time up to two hours before your scheduled time slot. Nighttime slots will sell out fast, so make sure you plan ahead!

Parking is a cinch (and free!) thanks to a close-by lot and parking attendants on busy evenings. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to find a slot before your ticket time.

If you’re hoping to make a weekend (or mid-week) trip of it, we highly recommend a stay at The Chanticleer Inn. Your travel whimsy will be taken to the next level via its historic charm and walkability to the Enchanted Gardens.

Image: See Rock City

Ways to Be Merry

While you’re in the park, there’s plenty of holiday cheer beyond the twinkling lights of yore. If you’re on the nice list this year (or want to make a plea off the naughty list), you can follow the Carter Cliffs Trail to see Santa.

While you’re laughing all the way through the trails, keep an eye out for the Toy Soldier, Jerry the Mime’s seasonal persona that is perfect for a photo-op.

A little elf also told me there will be some gingerbread cookie decorating this year, so bring your piping skills.

Image: See Rock City

Dashing Through the Trails

Grand Corridor Trail

As you enter the gardens through the Grand Corridor Trail and start your walk through the lights, you’ll be met by Rock City’s iconic peace doves. Here, you’ll also encounter a beautiful nativity scene and a very playful Toyland, where childhood wonders come to life.

Bridges Trail

Access your inner adventurer and travel across the swing-along bridge to see the cityscape from Lover’s Leap. Bridges Trail takes you through a winter wonderland scene before seeing the iconic seven-states view. Maybe you’ll even see Santa and the reindeer returning to the North Pole if you time your visit well.

Hall of the Mountain King Trail

The elves–I mean gnomes–of the Mountain King Trail have been hard at work getting into the Christmas spirit! Come see all the cheer and decked halls their little holly jolly souls have been up to.

Fairyland Caverns Trail

See your favorite nursery rhymes, fairy tales, and storybooks come to life through the Fairyland Caverns Trail and Mother Goose Village. I’m quite sure Humpty Dumpty has decorated his wall with garlands and that Jack and Jill’s hill will be full of snow for sledding. Who knows what else the other characters will have conjured up?

Carter Cliffs Trail

Finally, see all the trees on Christmas Tree Lane as you skip to Santa’s Workshop. Bring your wish list in hand and a tummy ready for hot chocolate as you wait your turn to see Father Christmas himself.

| This article is presented in partnership with Rock City Enterprises, a Modern South Founding Partner.

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