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Laurel
System Maintenance Alert – November 14 – Mocofeed
By MoCoFeed Staff,2 days ago
Laurel, MD – November 14: Due to scheduled system maintenance on Saturday, November 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., the following systems may be intermittently unavailable:
- Online Bill Pay (kiosk, web, mobile)
- eBill enrollments and payments
- Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)
- Customers will be unable to:
- Make/split payments
- Request an extension
- Enter a meter reading
- Request a plumbing inspection
- Customers will be unable to:
- Fire Hydrant Meter Rental Application
- Refund Request Application
As always, we appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for being a valued customer.
Read the original article at wssc