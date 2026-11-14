: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in the area of Riffle Ford Road near Seneca Creek Trail. The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old, Ethan Ramos of Germantown. At approximately 3:19 a.m., Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a single vehicle collision involving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the Jeep, later identified as Ramos, was traveling northbound on Riffle Ford Road when, for reasons that remain under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The Jeep struck multiple trees and overturned prior to coming to a rest. During the collision, Ramos was ejected from the vehicle. Ramos was located and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. This remains an active and ongoing investigation and may take several weeks to months to complete. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Read the original article at mcpd