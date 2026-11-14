The following is a brief summary of events regarding a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 13, 2026. At approximately 9:50 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with trauma to his body near a bus stop. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no one is in custody, and there is no additional suspect information available. The Major Crimes Division Homicide Unit is investigating this case. More information will be released as it becomes available, including the identity of the victim, following proper notification of next of kin.

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