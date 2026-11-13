Due to Purple Line construction, Wayne Avenue will experience overnight closures between Dale Drive and Manchester Road in Silver Spring from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly beginning Friday, Nov. 14. Work is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 20.

Ride On Bus Routes 12 and 15 will be detoured during these closures.

Details of the detours can be found below.

Bus Route 12:

To Takoma Station: From Wayne Avenue, left turn onto Dale Drive, right turn onto Colesville Road, right turn onto Sligo Creek Parkway, left turn onto Piney Branch Road, right turn onto Flower Avenue, and back on route. The following bus stops will be bypassed: Wayne Avenue & Dale Drive (Stop ID #27068) Wayne Avenue & Mansfield Road (Stop ID #27070) E Wayne Avenue & Manchester Road (Stop ID #27076) E Wayne Avenue & Manchester Place (Stop ID #27078) Wayne Avenue & Flower Avenue (Stop ID #27080) Flower Avenue & Plymouth Street (Stop ID #22312) Flower Avenue & Hartwell Road (Stop ID #22314) Riders should use the bus stop at Wayne Avenue & Dartmouth Avenue (Stop ID #27066).

To Silver Spring Transit Center: From Flower Avenue, left turn onto Piney Branch Road, right turn onto Sligo Creek Parkway, left turn onto Colesville Road, left turn onto Dale Drive, right turn onto Wayne Avenue, and back on the route. The following bus stops will be bypassed: Flower Avenue & Arliss Street (Stop ID #22292) Flower Avenue & Plymouth Street (Stop ID #22294) E Wayne Avenue & Flower Avenue (Stop ID #27082) E Wayne Avenue & Manchester Place (Stop ID #27084) E Wayne Avenue & Sligo Creek Parkway (Stop ID #27086) Wayne Avenue & Mansfield Road (Stop ID #27088) 313 Wayne Avenue (Stop ID #27090) Wayne Avenue & Dale Drive (Stop ID #27092) Riders should use the bus stop at Flower Avenue & Piney Branch Road (Stop ID #22290).



Bus Route 15

To Takoma Langley Transit Center: From Wayne Avenue, left turn onto Dale Avenue, right turn onto Colesville Road, right turn onto Sligo Creek Parkway, left turn onto Piney Branch Road, and back on route. The following bus stops will be bypassed: Wayne Avenue & Dale Drive (Stop ID #27068) Wayne Avenue & Mansfield Road (Stop ID #27070) E Wayne Avenue & Manchester Road (Stop ID #27074) Manchester Road & Wayne Avenue (Stop ID #23828) Manchester Road & Bradford Road (Stop ID #23830) Riders should use the bus stop at Wayne Avenue & Dartmouth Avenue (Stop ID #27066).

To Silver Spring Transit Center: From Piney Branch Road, make a right turn onto Sligo Creek Parkway, left turn onto Colesville Road, left turn onto Dale Drive, right turn onto Wayne Avenue, and back on the route. The following bus stops will be bypassed: Manchester Road & Bradford Road (Stop ID #23812) Manchester Road & Wayne Avenue (Stop ID #23814) Wayne Avenue & Sligo Creek Parkway (Stop ID #27086) Wayne Avenue & Mansfield Road (Stop ID #27088) 313 Wayne Avenue (Stop ID #27090) Wayne Avenue & Dale Drive (Stop ID #27092) Riders should use the bus stop at Piney Branch Road & Manchester Road (Stop ID #24940).



The County has implemented a free-fare policy for all Ride On, Ride On extRa, Ride On Flex, and Flash buses.

For more information on Ride On routes and services, visit RideOnBus.com or download the free Ride On Trip Planner app.

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