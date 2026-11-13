Applications Due Monday, Nov. 30 for Project-Based Program Promoting Traffic Safety

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is inviting local high school students to take a leading role in promoting traffic safety as Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors. The project-based learning program teaches teens leadership skills and outreach and engagement techniques to address traffic safety needs in their community. MCDOT is seeking 20 to 30 students to participate in the program. Applications are being accepted now through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Interested public, private, and home-schooled high school students can learn about the program and apply online. This is a competitive application process.

The County’s Vision Zero Initiative aims to eliminate severe traffic-related injuries and deaths. Youth Ambassadors can help the County achieve this goal by becoming road safety leaders in their communities.

“Through the Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors program, they learn the skills to be safety advocates for their peers and drive real change,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Engaging our youth and showing them how to be leaders in pedestrian safety are essential to achieving our Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic-related fatalities across the County.”

Applicants will be notified by Friday, Dec. 18, if they have been accepted into the program. Selected ambassadors are required to attend five in-person sessions plus orientation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. After the orientation session, ambassadors will participate in five additional in-person sessions through May.

Session 1 to Saturday, Feb. 6

Session 2 to Saturday, March 13

Session 3 to Saturday, April 10

Session 4 to Saturday, April 24

Session 5 to Saturday, May 8, Safety Day Event

All sessions will be held at the Montgomery County Isiah “Ike” Leggett Executive Office Building, located at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville. Several bus routes stop in front or near the building, and the Red Line is a short distance from it. Free parking is also available in the jury lot at the corner of Monroe and Jefferson St.

Youth Ambassadors are tasked with completing a safety-related group project that will ultimately culminate in a public event, Safety Day, on Saturday, May 8, to educate Montgomery County residents about staying safe while walking, biking, and driving. Resources and project guidance are provided by the County.

There is no cost to participate, and students can earn up to 46 Student Service Learning (SSL) hours. Additional SSL hours can be earned by participating in scheduled County outreach efforts that promote pedestrian and driver safety throughout the program’s duration.

“This initiative gives teens practical insight into how transportation infrastructure impacts safety and how individual behavior has a direct impact on safety outcomes,” said Chris Conklin, director of MCDOT. “Their projects produce meaningful outcomes that enhance safety and quality of life for County residents.”

The youth ambassadors will complete the program in May, after Safety Day. At a graduation ceremony, the students will reflect on their learning and hear from special guests.

Learn more about Vision Zero by clicking this link.

For information on MCDOT programs and services, visit montgomerycountymd.gov/mcdot, follow @MCDOTNow on X, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also subscribe to MCDOT’s “Go Montgomery!” newsletter for the latest updates.

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Read the original article at mcgov