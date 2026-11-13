Gaithersburg, MD: 58-year-old David Anderson of Loudoun County, Va., has been arrested and charged following a road rage incident that occurred on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the area of Barnesville Road and Conoy Road.

At approximately 8:53 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for the report of an aggravated assault.

The investigation revealed that the adult female victim was driving and passed a Black Nissan Pathfinder, later determined to be driven by Anderson. Anderson appeared to become irritated and began to follow the victim. When the victim came to a stop sign in the 18000 block of Barnesville Road, Anderson attempted to block the victim’s vehicle with his car. Anderson then got out of his car and pointed a black firearm at the victim, threatening her and referencing the fact that she had passed him earlier on the roadway.

Through investigative methods, detectives identified Anderson and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with first degree assault.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Anderson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, leaving his residence in Va.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, following an interview conducted with Anderson, a search warrant was conducted on Anderson’s car, and a “pepperball’ gun was located.

Anderson has been extradited to Maryland and is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Read the original article at mcpd