MCPS Invites Multilingual Families to Special Events

MCPS is bringing families together for a series of six Regional Family Engagement Events designed for Emerging Multilingual Learners (EMLs) and their families.

These free events are an opportunity for families to connect with school staff, learn about MCPS programs and community resources, ask questions and meet other families. Whether your child is in elementary, middle or high school, there’s something for everyone!

All families of Emerging Multilingual Learners are welcome! Each event celebrates the languages, cultures and experiences that make our school communities special.

Materials will be available in eight languages: English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Amharic, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean. Free childcare will also be provided at every event.

Upcoming Events:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Gaithersburg High School, 5-8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16: Seneca Valley High School, 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Wheaton High School, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: Montgomery Blair High School, 9 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Dec. 2: Richard Montgomery High School, 5-8 p.m.

Families are welcome to attend one or more events, regardless of which school their children attend.

Come connect, learn and celebrate with us! We look forward to welcoming you and helping every family feel connected, supported and empowered to help their children thrive.

View Event Flyers and Details

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