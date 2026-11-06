Rockville Named Montgomery County’s First Bird City – Mocofeed

Rockville Named Montgomery County’s First Bird City

Rockville has been recognized as Montgomery County’s first Bird City for its work to protect bird habitat, reduce threats to birds and expand access to nature education.

Bird City Maryland, an initiative of the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, recognizes communities that improve conditions for birds and educate the public about their role in a healthy environment. The Mayor and Council are scheduled to receive the recognition at their Monday, Dec. 7 meeting.

Rockville’s efforts include planting 2,500 native trees and shrubs at RedGate Park, a former golf course that is home to 179 bird species.

The city also designated 12 forest preserves totaling approximately 335 acres, primarily along the stream valleys of Watts Branch, Rock Creek and Cabin John Creek. The preserves are legally protected from disturbance and development and support wildlife preservation and environmental education.

Other actions include amending the building code to require bird-friendly glass in new construction and expanding access to birding and conservation programs at Croydon Creek Nature Center. The center offers programs for all ages and abilities, discounts for Title I schools and off-site activities that bring nature education to schools and community locations.

The designation requires communities to complete actions addressing habitat, threats to birds, education and engagement, and sustainability, along with a commitment to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day annually.

Explore Rockville’s bird conservation efforts at birdcity.org/maryland/rockville.

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