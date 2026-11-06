Stolen Corvette Investigation Leads to Assault and Firearms Charges – Mocofeed

: 23-year-old Isaiah Armstrong Smith of Dallas, TX, has been charged with first-degree assault and multiple firearms-related offenses following an incident involving a stolen Chevrolet Corvette and a privately manufactured firearm.

On Monday, November 2, 2026, at approximately 10:44 p.m., a Montgomery County Police – 4th District officer observed a stolen Chevrolet Corvette traveling southbound on New Hampshire Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Raven 32 was deployed and observed the stolen Corvette park in a driveway in the 900 block of Hollywood Avenue. Two individuals were then observed getting out of the vehicle and going into a residence.

As a plainclothes officer approached the Corvette, one of the suspects, later identified as Smith, walked out of the residence armed with a rifle. Smith struck the officer in the head with the firearm before running from the scene as other officers arrived.

With the assistance of the Prince George’s County helicopter, Guardian and a K-9 unit, officers located and arrested Smith in the 900 block of Winhall Way.

During the investigation, detectives recovered Smith’s privately manufactured AR-style pistol, which had been tossed in the 1000 block of Hollywood Avenue.

The second suspect, a 22-year-old Silver Spring man, who is believed to have been driving the stolen Corvette, was located and arrested without incident in the 900 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Smith was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms-related offenses. He is currently being held without bond.

The 22-year-old was released pending further investigation.

Read the original article at mcpd