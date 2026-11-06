Major Crimes Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing – Mocofeed

Gaithersburg, MD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday, November 2, 2026.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel were dispatched to the 11300 block of Elkin Street for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old Christopher Schuler, of Silver Spring with an apparent stab wound. Officers and fire rescue personnel provided lifesaving measures, but Schuler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schuler’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimesolversmcmd.org. Tips may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of $250 to $10,000.

Read the original article at mcpd