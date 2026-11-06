Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Council President Natali Fani-González to Honor Veterans with Operation Green Light Ride On Bus on Friday, Nov. 6 – Mocofeed

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Council President Natali Fani-González will be joined by members of the Council, Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) Director Chris Conklin, and community leaders for the launch of the County’s Operation Green Light Initiative and Ride On “Operation Green Light” themed bus at a ceremony to honor veterans.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, in the auditorium of the Ike Leggett Executive Office Building (LEOB) located at 101 Monroe Street in Rockville.

Following the event, speakers and community leaders will take pictures with the MCDOT-wrapped bus in the traffic circle, just outside the auditorium entrance.

The Operation Green Light Ride On bus will be wrapped in a design depicting the US flag, an outline of veterans, and will highlight Operation Green Light, a campaign honoring veterans and local veteran services. The bus will travel around the County, taking over bus routes throughout November.

What: Operation Green Light Ceremony.

When: 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6.

Where: The ceremony will begin in the auditorium of the Ike Leggett Executive Office Building (LEOB), 101 Monroe Street, Rockville.

Parking information can be found here. The event will be held rain or shine.

Who:

The ceremony will commence with the singing of the national anthem by Richard Montgomery High School students Nala Ashe-Moncet and Alexa Thompson.

Master of Ceremonies: MCDOT Director Chris Conklin

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

County Council President Natali Fani-González

Councilmember Sidney Katz

Councilmember Shebra Evans

Michel Wilson, SFC, USA (RET), Chair, Montgomery County Commission on Veteran’s Affairs

Chris Thomas, CDR, USN (RET), Vice Chair, Montgomery County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs

Speakers will be available for interviews and photos in front of the MCDOT Operation Green Light Ride On bus after the event, in the traffic circle in front of the LEOB.

Veterans have also been invited to attend and gather in the auditorium beforehand.

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Read the original article at mcgov