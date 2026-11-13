📅 Teen Hunger Games movie marathon in Mocksville

Teens are invited to a Hunger Games Movie Marathon at 371 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028.

The event runs over three days:

Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM – double feature, pizza provided

– double feature, Monday, Nov 16, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM – popcorn provided

– Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM – snacks provided

This is for teens, and no signup is required. Just show up, enjoy the movies, and grab some free snacks.