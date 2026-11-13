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Mocksville
📅 Teen Hunger Games movie marathon with free snacks
10 days ago
📅 Teen Hunger Games movie marathon in Mocksville
Teens are invited to a Hunger Games Movie Marathon at 371 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028.
The event runs over three days:
- Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM – double feature, pizza provided
- Monday, Nov 16, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM – popcorn provided
- Tuesday, Nov 17, 2026, 6:00–8:00 PM – snacks provided
This is for teens, and no signup is required. Just show up, enjoy the movies, and grab some free snacks.
More Info: Calendar • Hunger Games Movie Marathon
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