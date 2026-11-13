Mocksville has a nice mix of retail and healthcare front-desk roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, local work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1096

Walmart Supercenter Location: 261 Cooper Creek Dr, Mocksville, NC 27028

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Part-Time, opening/morning shifts

Help customers on the sales floor with TVs, games, and other tech, and keep entertainment displays stocked and looking good. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Atrium Health One Health / Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Mocksville, NC

Schedule: Part-time, 24 hrs every weekend , Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Part-time, , Sat & Sun Type: Part-Time

Front-desk role in a medical office handling check-in, registration, insurance, scheduling, and payments while supporting patients and families. Great fit if you have customer service and computer skills, can handle a busy environment, and want steady weekend hours.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

Location: Mocksville, NC

Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-Time

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store neat, with possible cross-training in receiving and stocking donations. Goodwill highlights competitive pay, paid time off, pension, medical & dental, and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees, plus a mission-focused workplace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and requirements can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.