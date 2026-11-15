Mobile’s engineering scene is busy, especially around construction, aerospace, and federal projects. Here are several solid roles if you’re building a career in architecture and engineering.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Mobile, AL (travel/relocation likely)

(travel/relocation likely) Type: Full-time, paid internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour

Hands-on construction/field and design engineering internship tied to the Kiewit Scholars Program. You’ll support planning, cost control, scheduling, and on-site engineering tasks across major infrastructure projects. Must be a Kiewit Scholar at one of the listed universities and able to work full-time May–August.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (Brookley Aeroplex)

Type: Full-time, direct hire, on-site

Salary: Not listed (competitive base + incentives per posting)

Coordinate engineering deliverables on the A320 final assembly line, linking design, production, and quality teams. Great fit if you have an engineering degree, several years in aerospace or industrial planning, and want to work directly with aircraft on the line.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, permanent (federal)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay; PCS may be available)

Senior cost engineering role serving as the district’s technical authority for cost estimating and cost control on military, civil works, FMS, HTW, dredging, and other federal projects. Comes with potential federal incentives like PCS, student loan repayment, and recruitment/relocation bonuses.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—good engineering roles in Mobile don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.