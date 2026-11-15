Mobile’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and courier jobs open right now.

Employer: USA Health

USA Health Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital courier role moving medical materials, mail, and equipment between USA Health sites. You’ll drive cars, trucks, and vans, lift up to 50 lbs, and help keep things running smoothly for patients and staff. Requires at least completion of 10th grade and a valid Alabama driver’s license with a clean enough record for insurance.

Employer: Riptide Delivery Logistics LLC

Location: Mobile, AL (DFB1 – 4451 Cypress Business Park Dr, 36619)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour

Package delivery job with 10-hour shifts, 3–4 days per week, and overtime available. No CDL or experience needed; they provide paid training, a company van, health insurance, paid time off, and a flexible schedule. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, work weekends, and handle 150–200 stops a day.

Employer: VKL Transportation

Location: Based in Mobile, AL – OTR Midwest–South

Type: Full-time, OTR

Salary: $0.75 per mile, up to about $2,600/week

Over-the-road CDL-A job hauling no-touch dry van freight in late-model trucks. Extra stops, detention, and layover are paid, with a preferred schedule of 3 weeks OTR. Requires 2+ years CDL-A experience, recent OTR preferred, and a safe driving record.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.