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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mobile
Looking for a loyal friend in Mobile, AL? These adoptable dogs at Mobile County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.
Beaker
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Beaker is a handsome black Lab mix who’s ready for his next chapter. Labs are known for being smart and people-focused, and Beaker is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a chance.
👉 Meet Beaker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bob
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Bob is a medium-sized black mixed-breed boy with an affordable adoption fee. He’s a great option if you want a dog that’s not too big and not too small.
👉 Meet Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barker
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Barker is another medium-sized black mixed-breed pup looking for a family. If you like the idea of a sturdy, active companion, Barker could be a great match.
👉 Meet Barker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bear
- Breed: Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Bear is a striking gray/blue Bulldog mix with a unique coat. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, Bear might be the dog who wins you over.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trevor
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Trevor is a black German Shorthaired Pointer mix with an active, sporting background. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring home a smart, energetic companion.
👉 Meet Trevor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Joey is a younger, chocolate-colored mixed-breed pup. With his youth and medium size, he’s a nice choice if you’re ready to guide a younger dog as he grows.
👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jonas
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (251) 574-7940
Jonas is a tricolor medium mixed-breed dog with tan, black, and white markings. His unique coat makes him stand out in the kennel.
👉 Meet Jonas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Mobile, AL, please consider visiting Mobile County Animal Shelter or calling (251) 574-7940 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.