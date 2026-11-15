Looking for a loyal friend in Mobile, AL? These adoptable dogs at Mobile County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Beaker is a handsome black Lab mix who’s ready for his next chapter. Labs are known for being smart and people-focused, and Beaker is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a chance.

👉 Meet Beaker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Bob is a medium-sized black mixed-breed boy with an affordable adoption fee. He’s a great option if you want a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Bob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Barker is another medium-sized black mixed-breed pup looking for a family. If you like the idea of a sturdy, active companion, Barker could be a great match.

👉 Meet Barker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bulldog mix

Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Bear is a striking gray/blue Bulldog mix with a unique coat. If you love blocky heads and big hearts, Bear might be the dog who wins you over.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer mix

German Shorthaired Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Trevor is a black German Shorthaired Pointer mix with an active, sporting background. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring home a smart, energetic companion.

👉 Meet Trevor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Joey is a younger, chocolate-colored mixed-breed pup. With his youth and medium size, he’s a nice choice if you’re ready to guide a younger dog as he grows.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Jonas is a tricolor medium mixed-breed dog with tan, black, and white markings. His unique coat makes him stand out in the kennel.

👉 Meet Jonas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mobile, AL, please consider visiting Mobile County Animal Shelter or calling (251) 574-7940 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.