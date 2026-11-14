Mobile’s sales scene is busy right now, from creative music roles to big-ticket construction and real estate deals. If you’re driven and like building relationships, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Andy's Music Inc.

Andy's Music Inc. Location: Mobile, AL (on the road across coastal AL/MS/FL Panhandle)

(on the road across coastal AL/MS/FL Panhandle) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $40,000/year + bonuses

Outside sales role serving school band programs across the Gulf Coast. Great fit if you love music education, enjoy travel, and want base pay plus bonus, relocation help up to $5,000, company vehicle or mileage, health benefits, retirement match, PTO, and big staff discounts on instruments.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc (CSI)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Posted Salary Range: $60,000 – $250,000/year

New construction sales role selling low-voltage and life-safety systems to contractors and major accounts. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in construction/electrical or fire/life safety, can read blueprints, and want weekly pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and room to grow your territory and income.

Employer: Marcus & Millichap

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: 1099 independent contractor, 100% commission

Anticipated Commission Range: $0 – $250,000+/year (performance-based)

Train under senior agents and build your own commercial real estate business from scratch. No CRE experience needed—just hustle, coachability, and a real estate license (not required to interview). Uncapped earning potential, national platform, and AI tools to help you focus on prospecting and closing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview sharpens your pitch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.