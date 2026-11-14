Mobile’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across home health, clinics, and senior care. If you’re in medical or dental support, there are several solid options to check out right now.

Employer: Optum / Infirmary HomeCare (LHC Group)

Optum / Infirmary HomeCare (LHC Group) Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, weekend schedule (Fri–Sun or Sat–Mon)

Salary: $71,677 – $107,516/year (mix of hourly and per-visit pay)

Home health RN role focused on weekend visits, with strong pay and benefits plus growth paths inside the Optum family. Great fit if you like one-on-one patient care, autonomy, and coordinating full plans of care in patients’ homes.

Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for kids and teens in an acute hospital setting. Ideal for a master’s-level mental health professional who wants to work on a team serving youth with serious emotional and behavioral needs.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)

(other schedules may be available) Salary: $15 – $17/hour

No dental experience needed—Aspen provides paid training and helps you earn your radiology and CDA credentials. Good option if you’re starting out in healthcare and want a clear path to grow in dental.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.75 – $27.50/hour

Lead-level tech role in a busy retail pharmacy, handling prescriptions, inventory, and coaching other techs. Best for a PTCB/ExCPT-certified tech with at least a year of experience who’s ready for more responsibility and pay.

Employer: Summers Home Health Services LLC

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (health insurance offered)

Hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes—help with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good fit if you’re a caring, reliable aide or CNA who wants flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one work.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a group practice)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient geriatric practice with Mon–Fri, 8–5 hours, no hospital rounds, and a light, mostly telephonic call schedule. Designed for BC/BE geriatricians who want manageable patient loads and help negotiating contracts.

Employer: HealthPRO Heritage

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: PRN/Per diem

Salary: $35 – $38/hour

Work across short-term rehab, skilled nursing, and outpatient in a retirement community, with flexible scheduling. Great for COTAs who want variety, strong hourly pay, and the option to pick up shifts around another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.