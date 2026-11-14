Mobile’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with new manager roles popping up in healthcare and automotive. If you like running a team and keeping operations smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: USA Health

USA Health Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Category: Clinical / Operations Management

Clinical / Operations Management Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical operations for USA Health’s urology clinics, overseeing 25+ clinical staff, quality metrics, budgets, and patient experience. Good fit if you have clinical leadership background, are comfortable with compliance and accreditation work, and want a role that directly shapes outpatient care along the Gulf Coast.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager, PT store)

Category: Store / Operations Management

Store / Operations Management Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager in a busy automotive service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Great for someone with at least 1 year in retail or automotive leadership, who likes a fast-paced, hands-on environment and wants a clear path into full store management.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager, FT store)

Category: Store / Operations Management

Store / Operations Management Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role at another FullSpeed Automotive location, helping run daily operations, coach techs and service advisors, and keep the shop safe, clean, and on target for sales goals. Ideal if you enjoy customer interaction plus team leadership and want to grow within a large automotive service network.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.