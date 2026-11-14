Mobile’s aerospace scene is busy, and Airbus is still hiring on the production side. If you like hands-on work around aircraft or want to grow your engineering career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Airbus Americas, Inc. Location: Mobile, AL (on-site at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley)

(on-site at Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley) Type: Contract / Agency, Entry Level

Shift: 3rd shift, Sunday–Thursday, 11:00pm–6:30am

You’ll handle quality checks on aircraft structure and mechanical systems, from first article to final inspection, and log everything in Airbus systems (SAP, FLEXNET, NCMS). Good fit if you have 3+ years as a quality inspector in aviation, can read drawings, and are comfortable on your feet in a production environment.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed with the same title and employer; it’s the same position.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (U.S. Manufacturing Facility)

(U.S. Manufacturing Facility) Type: Full-time, Direct Hire, Entry Level

Shift: 3rd shift

Hands-on role installing aircraft systems on the final assembly line (hydraulics, air conditioning, fuel systems, landing gear tests, and more). You’ll prep, assemble, and secure mechanical components and check system functions. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2+ years in aviation production or similar, plus comfort working at heights and in confined spaces.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (ME A320 department)

(ME A320 department) Type: Full-time, Direct Hire, Professional

Mid-level engineering role where you turn design intent into clear shop-floor instructions and support production with routings, BOMs, and tooling requirements. Great if you have a Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Electrical/Aerospace/Industrial Engineering and 3+ years working with engineering drawings and manufacturing data.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.