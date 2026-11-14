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🚧 Mobile, AL Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Hiring Now
Mobile’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Mobile, AL.
Pipe Welder – EG (Fire Protection Systems)
- Employer: The Hiller Companies
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on fire and life safety systems for a long-standing, global fire protection company. You’ll weld, fit, and install suppression system components from engineered drawings with a focus on safety and quality.
Heavy Maintenance Crew Member (Mobile Area)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Mobile, AL (travel to job sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly, not listed
Hands-on field role building and maintaining fueling/charging stations using heavy equipment and concrete work. Includes travel, overtime potential, and solid benefits like paid holidays, up to four weeks’ vacation with tenure, 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision.
Automotive Lube / General Service Technician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic services in a fast-paced bay. Good fit if you’re motivated, have a valid driver’s license, and want to grow toward ASE certification while learning from experienced techs.
Manufacturing Welder
- Employer: SLB
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shop-based welding role doing GTAW (TIG) welding, precision fit-up, and fabrication on production parts. Best for welders with 2+ years GTAW experience who can read engineering drawings and want steady manufacturing work with strong safety and quality standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right hard-working person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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