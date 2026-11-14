Mobile’s public safety scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to serve, there are solid options here—from boots-on-the-ground policing to behind-the-scenes disaster recovery work.

Employer: AC Disaster Consulting (ACDC)

AC Disaster Consulting (ACDC) Location: Remote , serving clients in Mobile, AL and beyond

, serving clients in Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: $31.25–$36.08/hour

Help cities, hospitals, and agencies plan for and recover from disasters. This role is remote with up to 50% travel, and you’ll work on recovery, debris management, logistics, planning, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, training, and a cell phone allowance.

Employer: City of Mobile Police Department

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $51,402–$82,174/year (listed total starting package about $57,394)

For officers with prior law enforcement experience looking to transfer. You’ll work 12-hour shifts with a three-day weekend every other week, plus chances to move into units like K-9, Narcotics & Vice, Tactical Response, Community Policing, and more. Includes health insurance, retirement, take-home car program, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: City of Mobile Police Department

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $51,402–$82,174/year (listed total starting package about $57,394)

No prior law enforcement training needed. You’ll get full academy training, work 12-hour shifts with a three-day weekend every other week, and can grow into specialized units over time. Strong benefits, including medical/dental, retirement, take-home vehicle program, uniforms and equipment, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.