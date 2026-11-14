Mobile’s tech scene is getting more remote‑friendly, with several senior roles open to folks based here. If you’ve got solid experience, these can put big‑city pay within reach while you stay local.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S. only, W‑2) – Mobile applicants welcome

– Mobile applicants welcome Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Type: Full-time

Work on a cloud‑based healthcare dashboard for the VA, building Java/NodeJS REST APIs and an Angular front end on AWS. Needs 8+ years of experience, strong API and cloud skills, U.S. citizenship, and ability to qualify for Public Trust clearance; veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Listed for Mobile, AL (pay tied to company GeoZones)

Listed for (pay tied to company GeoZones) Salary: $94,400 – $243,500 depending on GeoZone and experience

depending on GeoZone and experience Type: Full-time

Lead data engineering for Lockheed’s Data & AI Enablement team, building enterprise data products and governing an enterprise ontology for AI and analytics. Looking for 7+ years in large‑scale data engineering, strong Python/SQL/Spark, and experience with tools like Databricks, Airflow/NiFi; U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: Automation Lounge (via Lemon.io network)

(via Lemon.io network) Location: Remote roles open to Mobile‑based engineers

Remote roles open to Mobile‑based engineers Salary: Competitive rate based on skills (contract and direct‑hire options)

(contract and direct‑hire options) Type: Full-time, mostly contract

Join a vetted pool of Senior React + Python engineers and get matched to U.S. and European clients (startups to big product teams). You’ll need 5+ years of experience, strong React + Python plus AWS/GCP/Azure, and solid English for direct client work.

Employer: Shanghai CodeIslands Technology Co., Ltd.

Location: Listed for Mobile, AL

Listed for Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay plus five social insurances and one housing fund )

Not listed (offers plus ) Type: Full-time

Front‑end role focused on HTML5/CSS3, JavaScript, and frameworks like AngularJS, React, jQuery, with strong teamwork and problem‑solving skills. Company highlights solid benefits and training; apply by emailing your resume to hr@codeislands.com.

If one of these fits your stack, don’t wait—save the link, tweak your resume to match the skills listed, and hit apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.