Mobile’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on role helping run a busy auto service shop — you’ll split time between the service bay, front counter, and office while leading the team and keeping customers happy.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #853

Location: 685 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives

You’ll pick and pack online grocery and general merchandise orders, keep accuracy high, and help customers get fast, easy pickup — with access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Part-time (~ 25 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly in a well-known pharmacy setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1310 Tingle Circle East, Mobile, AL 36606

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run day-to-day store operations, from stocking and cash handling to training associates and keeping the store clean, organized, and friendly for budget-minded shoppers.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the tile department in a high-volume store, manage a team, hit sales goals, and make sure customers get great service and a sharp-looking sales floor.

Employer: Amtel Wireless (Metro by T-Mobile dealer)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

All-in Pay: Base + commission, averaging $15+ per hour (per listing)

Sell phones and wireless plans, earn commission, and enjoy perks like health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and discounted phone service in a fast-paced, sales-focused store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job pages often list nearby openings and similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.