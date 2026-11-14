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Mobile
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Mobile, AL
12 days ago
Mobile’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager - FT-8109
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a hands-on role helping run a busy auto service shop — you’ll split time between the service bay, front counter, and office while leading the team and keeping customers happy.
Online Order Filling Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #853
- Location: 685 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695
- Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible hourly premiums and incentives
You’ll pick and pack online grocery and general merchandise orders, keep accuracy high, and help customers get fast, easy pickup — with access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00 per hour
Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly in a well-known pharmacy setting.
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1310 Tingle Circle East, Mobile, AL 36606
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run day-to-day store operations, from stocking and cash handling to training associates and keeping the store clean, organized, and friendly for budget-minded shoppers.
Tile Department Manager
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the tile department in a high-volume store, manage a team, hit sales goals, and make sure customers get great service and a sharp-looking sales floor.
Metro by T-Mobile Retail Sales Rep
- Employer: Amtel Wireless (Metro by T-Mobile dealer)
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Type: Full-time
- All-in Pay: Base + commission, averaging $15+ per hour (per listing)
Sell phones and wireless plans, earn commission, and enjoy perks like health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and discounted phone service in a fast-paced, sales-focused store.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job pages often list nearby openings and similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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