Mobile’s social services scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles helping adults and families in crisis. If you like direct care and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Penelope House

Penelope House Location: Mobile, AL (in-person shelter work)

(in-person shelter work) Type: Part-time (mainly 4pm–11pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays; extra shifts possible)

(mainly on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays; extra shifts possible) Pay: $14.22–$14.72 per hour

Support survivors in a domestic violence shelter, covering the crisis line, doing intakes, helping with childcare, and keeping the shelter safe and stocked. Requires a 4-year degree or equivalent experience, valid Alabama driver’s license, proof of COVID vaccination, and ability to work nights/weekends/holidays.

Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems

Location: Mobile, AL (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Respond to mental health crisis calls, make home and community visits, and help families with safety plans and de-escalation. You’ll coordinate with AltaPointe programs, document visits, and may provide limited transportation. Requires a bachelor’s degree in a mental health field, age 23+, and a valid Alabama driver’s license with insurance.

Employer: AltaPointe Health Systems

Location: Mobile, AL (Ziegler, West Mobile, and Adult Outpatient sites)

(Ziegler, West Mobile, and Adult Outpatient sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plan and run daily activities for adults in day treatment, teach life skills, and provide ongoing support so clients can stay in less restrictive settings. Role includes documentation, gentle crisis support, and daily transportation of consumers. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, age 23+, and a valid Alabama driver’s license with insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.