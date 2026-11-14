Mobile’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now, from college campuses to apartments and even airplanes. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Mobile, AL (Spring Hill College)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Custodial role focused on keeping campus facilities clean, safe, and orderly. You’ll handle daily cleaning, trash, basic equipment care, and building lock/unlock while following safety rules.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, incentives, ESOP, and full benefits)

Professional-level role leading move/add/change projects across the Airbus campus—planning office layouts, coordinating moves, managing vendors, and tracking budgets. Best for someone with a related bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in facilities or workplace operations.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-go detailing work at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and a strong eye for detail.

Employer: Hallmark Management

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, life insurance, employee discount

Hands-on apartment maintenance covering HVAC, appliances, plumbing, electrical, and pool care, plus on-call emergency work. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ maintenance experience and your own tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.