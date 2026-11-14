Mobile’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned pros and students. Here are a few strong picks in architecture & engineering hiring today.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers & Constructors

Hargrove Engineers & Constructors Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match)

Lead civil/structural design work and guide a team on complex industrial projects. Great fit if you have 12+ years of experience, strong CAD skills (AutoCAD or MicroStation), and want a role with leadership, mentoring, and project control responsibilities.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers & Constructors

Hargrove Engineers & Constructors Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Part-time / Internship

Salary: Not listed (interns are eligible for PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match)

Entry-level role for students enrolled in an Associate degree in design/drafting (GPA 2.7+). You’ll support layouts, calculations, and CAD work under direct supervision—good way to get real project experience while you’re still in school.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

ALTEN Technology USA Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 (depends on experience and location)

Hands-on role leading tooling projects from concept to delivery in an advanced industrial/manufacturing setting. Ideal if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree, 3+ years in an industrial environment, and want to manage budgets, suppliers, and cross-functional teams—especially with aeronautical tooling experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Mobile’s engineering openings tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.