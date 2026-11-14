Mobile has so many wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are some of the pups currently waiting in local rescues and at Mobile County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Hound mix, medium

Hound mix, medium Age: About 1 year old (adult)

About (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)

Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper) Weight: 40.8 lbs

Health: Heartworm negative

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Strudel has a sweet name and a big heart to match. She’s a young hound mix who’s ready to bond with “her person” and start a happy life in a forever home. With her medium size and clean bill of health, she’s a great fit for someone ready to commit to a young adult dog.

👉 Meet Strudel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed breed (medium)

Mixed breed (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Flora is described as a “work in progress” with a whole lot of sweetness. She’s healing from a skin condition and her coat is growing back nicely. She’ll do best with someone patient who can give her time, love, and basic care while she finishes her glow-up.

👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix, medium

Hound mix, medium Age: 9 months old (young)

(young) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 37.2 lbs

Health: Heartworm negative

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Mallory is a young, sweet hound mix with her whole life ahead of her. At just 9 months, she’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed breed (medium)

Mixed breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Karl is a young, medium-sized brown mixed-breed boy. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to come meet him and see if he’s the right fit.

👉 Meet Karl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter

Phone: (251) 574-7940

Victor is a chocolate-colored Lab mix, a classic family-friendly breed type. He’s an adult boy looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Victor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Husky Crew at Mobile County Animal Shelter

There are several young huskies at the shelter right now. All are listed as Husky mixes, young, and medium-sized, with an $80 adoption fee unless noted.

Each one is at Mobile County Animal Shelter — Phone: (251) 574-7940.

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Arlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Ansel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Arrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

👉 Meet Adeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Alec and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $80

👉 Meet Alara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Small but Mighty: Yorkies with Krewe de Rescue

These two young Yorkies are available through Krewe de Rescue in Mobile. To meet them, you’ll need to fill out an online application through the rescue.

Shelter/Rescue: Krewe de Rescue

(See each listing for contact and application details.)

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young (about 6 months per rescue description)

Young (about 6 months per rescue description) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Calypso is a young Yorkshire Terrier. The rescue notes she is about six months old and part of their current adoptable list. An application is required before meeting her.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young (about 6 months per rescue description)

Young (about 6 months per rescue description) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $175

Chester is another six-month-old Yorkie in the same rescue program. Like Calypso, you’ll need to complete the online application to set up a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Mobile area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Mobile County Animal Shelter or submitting an application with Krewe de Rescue. Sharing these pups on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.