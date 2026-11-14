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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mobile
Mobile has so many wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are some of the pups currently waiting in local rescues and at Mobile County Animal Shelter.
Strudel
- Breed: Hound mix, medium
- Age: About 1 year old (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver (salt & pepper)
- Weight: 40.8 lbs
- Health: Heartworm negative
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
Phone: (251) 574-7940
Strudel has a sweet name and a big heart to match. She’s a young hound mix who’s ready to bond with “her person” and start a happy life in a forever home. With her medium size and clean bill of health, she’s a great fit for someone ready to commit to a young adult dog.
👉 Meet Strudel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flora
- Breed: Mixed breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
Phone: (251) 574-7940
Flora is described as a “work in progress” with a whole lot of sweetness. She’s healing from a skin condition and her coat is growing back nicely. She’ll do best with someone patient who can give her time, love, and basic care while she finishes her glow-up.
👉 Meet Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mallory
- Breed: Hound mix, medium
- Age: 9 months old (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: 37.2 lbs
- Health: Heartworm negative
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
Phone: (251) 574-7940
Mallory is a young, sweet hound mix with her whole life ahead of her. At just 9 months, she’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Mallory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karl
- Breed: Mixed breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
Phone: (251) 574-7940
Karl is a young, medium-sized brown mixed-breed boy. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to come meet him and see if he’s the right fit.
👉 Meet Karl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Victor
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Mobile County Animal Shelter
Phone: (251) 574-7940
Victor is a chocolate-colored Lab mix, a classic family-friendly breed type. He’s an adult boy looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Victor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Husky Crew at Mobile County Animal Shelter
There are several young huskies at the shelter right now. All are listed as Husky mixes, young, and medium-sized, with an $80 adoption fee unless noted.
Each one is at Mobile County Animal Shelter — Phone: (251) 574-7940.
Asher
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arlo
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Arlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ansel
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Ansel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arrow
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Arrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adeline
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
👉 Meet Adeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archie
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aria
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alec
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Alec and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alara
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $80
👉 Meet Alara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Small but Mighty: Yorkies with Krewe de Rescue
These two young Yorkies are available through Krewe de Rescue in Mobile. To meet them, you’ll need to fill out an online application through the rescue.
Shelter/Rescue: Krewe de Rescue
(See each listing for contact and application details.)
Calypso
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Young (about 6 months per rescue description)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $175
Calypso is a young Yorkshire Terrier. The rescue notes she is about six months old and part of their current adoptable list. An application is required before meeting her.
👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chester
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Young (about 6 months per rescue description)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $175
Chester is another six-month-old Yorkie in the same rescue program. Like Calypso, you’ll need to complete the online application to set up a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Mobile area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Mobile County Animal Shelter or submitting an application with Krewe de Rescue. Sharing these pups on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.