📅 University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular: 4 Shows

Get into the holiday spirit with the University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts Christmas Spectacular at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609.

Dates & Times (2026):

Thursday, Nov. 19 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 – 4 p.m.

This annual tradition features Christmas classics performed by the Alabama School of the Arts choir.

Tickets: $11–$63

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit http://asota.umobile.edu/christmas.

Perfect for families, church groups, and anyone who loves big Christmas music and a festive night out.