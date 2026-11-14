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Mobile
📅 Free dementia education class Nov. 19 in Mobile
11 days ago
📢 Free dementia education class for families and caregivers
Family members, friends, caregivers, and anyone in the community are invited to a FREE Dementia Education Class on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at Southern Cross Home Care, 6304 Piccadilly Square Drive, Suite 1, Mobile, AL 36609.
The class will cover:
- Different types of dementia and their symptoms
- Confusion, hallucinations, suspicion, and behavior changes
- How to communicate, reassure, and redirect
- Why hydration, routines, and consistency matter
- Practical ways to support a loved one with dementia
- How to care for yourself while you care for someone else
Classes are held the third Thursday of every month in the evening. Seating is limited, so please register in advance by calling (251) 776-2786. For more information, visit southerncrosshomecare.com.
More Info: DEMENTIA EDUCATION CLASS
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