📢 Free dementia education class for families and caregivers

Family members, friends, caregivers, and anyone in the community are invited to a FREE Dementia Education Class on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at Southern Cross Home Care, 6304 Piccadilly Square Drive, Suite 1, Mobile, AL 36609.

The class will cover:

Different types of dementia and their symptoms

Confusion, hallucinations, suspicion, and behavior changes

How to communicate, reassure, and redirect

Why hydration, routines, and consistency matter

Practical ways to support a loved one with dementia

How to care for yourself while you care for someone else

Classes are held the third Thursday of every month in the evening. Seating is limited, so please register in advance by calling (251) 776-2786. For more information, visit southerncrosshomecare.com.