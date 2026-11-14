📅 Sensory-friendly morning at the Exploreum on Nov. 14

Sensory Day is happening at the Exploreum Science Center, 65 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602 on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

From 9:00–10:00 a.m., exhibits will have lower lighting and reduced sound levels to create a more comfortable space for guests who prefer a calmer environment. The Exploreum education team will also present sensory-friendly science demos.

Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up and $13 for children and seniors.

This is a self-guided educational event, great for families and individuals looking for a quieter museum experience.

For more information, visit www.exploreum.com/event/sensory-day-2.