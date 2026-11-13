Mobile’s education and training scene is busy right now, with options both in schools and in corporate training. If you like helping people learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mobile Christian School

Mobile Christian School Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the elementary school program at a Christ-centered, college-prep school. You’ll guide teachers, support students and families, and shape curriculum and school culture for K–6 in a close-knit community.

Employer: KEDPlasma LLC (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.)

(Kedrion Biopharma Inc.) Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, education, certifications)

Run the training program inside a plasma collection center—onboarding new hires, managing the LMS, tracking certifications, and keeping staff compliant with FDA and OSHA rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement plans, and employee discounts.

Employer: Ecowaste Solutions

Location: Based in Mobile, AL with up to 80% regional travel

with Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + incentive pay (exact amount not listed)

Teach safety skills to CDL drivers, laborers, and mechanics across multiple sites using both in-person and video training. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in DOT-regulated safety training and like being on the road; offers weekly pay, health plans, retirement match up to 5%, PTO, and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.