Mobile’s hospitality scene is gearing up, with Mardi Gras season and local hotels looking for extra hands. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Mobile, AL (Mobile Convention Center)

(Mobile Convention Center) Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Seasonal, Part-time (Dec 21, 2026 – Feb 19, 2027; open until Feb 12, 2027)

Serve guests at concerts, sporting events, banquets, and Mardi Gras happenings. Good fit if you’re friendly, can handle a busy crowd, and want event-based shifts with a clear seasonal window.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Mobile, AL (Mobile Convention Center)

(Mobile Convention Center) Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Seasonal, Part-time (Dec 21, 2026 – Feb 19, 2027; open until Feb 12, 2027)

Keep the kitchen running by washing and organizing dishes and equipment during high-volume Mardi Gras events. Great if you like behind-the-scenes work, staying busy, and don’t mind heat and fast pace.

Employer: TRU by Hilton of Mobile

Location: Mobile, AL

Pay: From $11.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Handle washing, drying, and folding linens for a 90-room hotel so housekeeping always has what they need. Good for someone dependable who likes routine, can work independently, and doesn’t mind being on their feet.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.