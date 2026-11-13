Mobile’s logistics scene is busy right now, with steady work in warehouses, service coordination, and shipyard supply. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eastern Industrial Supplies, Inc.

Eastern Industrial Supplies, Inc. Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Hands-on warehouse role where you receive, inspect, pick, and ship industrial products using forklifts and RF scanners. Comes with medical, dental, company-paid short-term disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid volunteer days, and clear growth paths in a family-owned company.

Employer: Port City Industrial

Location: Mobile, AL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

Office-based role coordinating field crews, scheduling service jobs, and handling customer calls in a fast-paced setting. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, cloud software, and daily customer contact; includes health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO, and professional development help.

Employer: Austal

Location: Mobile, AL (shipyard environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physical, hands-on logistics job supporting shipbuilding: receiving, inventory, kitting, and delivering materials and tools using forklifts, scanners, and an ERP system. Best for someone who can handle heavy lifting, loud industrial settings, strict safety rules, and basic computer work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.