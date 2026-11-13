Mobile’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy and data centers. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Mobile, AL (hybrid work policy)

(hybrid work policy) Type: Full-time (hourly within salary range)

(hourly within salary range) Salary: $84,000–$100,000 base range (paid hourly based on hours worked)

Design plumbing and utility systems for fast-moving data center projects—from domestic water and DWV to storm and process drains. You’ll own layouts, calculations, Revit-based design packages, and coordination with other disciplines, with strong benefits and PTO starting at 17 days per year plus holidays.

Employer: Southern Company Services

Southern Company Services Location: Based at Plant Barry (supports Barry, Theodore, Washington County, AL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for incentive/bonus programs)

Field I&C role supporting fossil, gas, and renewable generation sites with testing, troubleshooting, startup, and controls tuning (Emerson Ovation DCS experience required). Expect about 25% travel, hands-on work at multiple plants, and a full benefits package focused on health, retirement, and performance-based incentives.

(Same role is also posted on Indeed: view on Indeed)

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.