Mobile’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and medical products. If you like hands-on work and clear procedures, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Airbus Americas, Inc. Location: Mobile, AL (Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley)

(Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley) Type: Full-time, on-site

Experience level: Entry level (2+ years aviation experience)

Help keep Airbus A220 aircraft safe and flight-ready by doing detailed mechanical quality inspections on the 2nd shift. You’ll inspect parts and assemblies, document findings in systems like SAP/FLEXNET/NCMS, support troubleshooting, and coach production teams on quality issues. Airbus offers competitive pay, bonus potential, strong health benefits, paid time off and parental leave, retirement savings with ESOP, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Jubilant Pharma Limited (Jubilant Radiopharmacies)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2:00am – 10:00am

Work behind the scenes in healthcare making PET radiopharmaceuticals that help doctors diagnose disease. No college degree is required—just a high school diploma, willingness to learn, and attention to detail. You’ll prep equipment, run computer-controlled systems, do quality checks, and help ship products. Offers competitive pay, generous vacation, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Jubilant Pharma Limited (Jubilant Radiopharmacies)

Location: Mobile (PET), AL – 825 Executive Park Drive, Mobile, AL 36606

Type: Full-time

Shift: 12:00am – 8:00am, with flex start time as early as 5:00am as needed

Similar hands-on role making PET radiopharmaceuticals, but with a flexible overnight shift. Great if you like working when it’s quiet and don’t mind early hours. You’ll follow strict safety and quality rules, operate specialized equipment, and support daily production. Comes with competitive compensation, vacation time, and 401(k) matching, plus on-the-job training.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.