Mobile’s finance scene is busy right now, from banks to big venues to remote roles tied to the city. If you’ve got accounting or banking skills, there’s a nice mix of office and remote options here.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Listed for Mobile, AL (role is fully remote )

Listed for (role is ) Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

This senior AP role supports a high-volume legal/professional services environment. You’ll own full-cycle AP (20–50+ invoices/day), vendor reconciliations, month-end close support, and process improvements—ideal if you have 3+ years AP experience in a law firm or legal services and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Mobile, AL (Regions Arena – downtown)

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Application window: Position open until February 12, 2027

Help build the numbers side of Mobile’s new 10,000-seat Regions Arena. This role covers A/R, A/P, payroll, reconciliations, and event reporting, with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and 11 holidays) and a chance to grow in live entertainment finance.

Employer: BankPlus

Location: Mobile, AL (St. Francis)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Blend customer service, sales, and basic banking/finance in one role. You’ll open accounts, handle cash and transactions, help customers with digital banking, and cross-sell loans and deposit products—great if you have a bachelor’s or 2+ years’ related experience and at least 6 months of cash-handling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.