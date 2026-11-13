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Mobile
💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Openings Around Mobile, AL
7 days ago
Mobile’s finance scene is busy right now, from banks to big venues to remote roles tied to the city. If you’ve got accounting or banking skills, there’s a nice mix of office and remote options here.
Senior Accounts Payable Specialist (Legal, Fully Remote)
- Employer: Jobot
- Location: Listed for Mobile, AL (role is fully remote)
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
This senior AP role supports a high-volume legal/professional services environment. You’ll own full-cycle AP (20–50+ invoices/day), vendor reconciliations, month-end close support, and process improvements—ideal if you have 3+ years AP experience in a law firm or legal services and strong Excel skills.
Staff Accountant | Regions Arena
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: Mobile, AL (Regions Arena – downtown)
- Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Application window: Position open until February 12, 2027
Help build the numbers side of Mobile’s new 10,000-seat Regions Arena. This role covers A/R, A/P, payroll, reconciliations, and event reporting, with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and 11 holidays) and a chance to grow in live entertainment finance.
Universal Banker I – St. Francis Branch
- Employer: BankPlus
- Location: Mobile, AL (St. Francis)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Blend customer service, sales, and basic banking/finance in one role. You’ll open accounts, handle cash and transactions, help customers with digital banking, and cross-sell loans and deposit products—great if you have a bachelor’s or 2+ years’ related experience and at least 6 months of cash-handling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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