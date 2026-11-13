Mobile’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a couple of strong picks in public safety and emergency services hiring today.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$24/hour

Work on fire sprinkler systems in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings for a global safety and building systems leader. This role is great if you like being in the field, don’t mind heights or tight spaces, and want steady work with a company that offers a competitive benefits package and room to grow, especially if you have or want NICET certification.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.24/hour

Help secure a fast-paced logistics and distribution site by checking credentials, managing visitor access, and patrolling entry and loading areas. This is a good fit if you have a high school diploma, can pass a background check and drug screen, and want paid training, benefits, and chances to pick up extra shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—public safety skills transfer well, and local employers often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.