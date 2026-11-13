Mobile’s trades and maintenance scene is busy right now, especially around auto and HVAC work. If you like hands-on jobs and staying active, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Mobile, AL (965 E I-65 Service Road S)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.65 – $18.18 per hour

You’ll handle cosmetic work on used cars—paint touch-ups, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks—so every vehicle looks sharp before it hits the lot. This role is great if you enjoy detailed hands-on work, want steady hours, and like seeing the results of your effort right away.

Employer: Service Experts

Service Experts Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in homes and small businesses, from ductwork to system start-up. This is a good fit if you have HVAC training, like working in different locations each day, and want a role where you can grow into more advanced install and lead work.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.