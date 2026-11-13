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📅 Free drive-through self-care event for caregivers in Mobile

3 days ago
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📅 Free drive-through “Care Pit Stop” for caregivers is coming to Mobile.

Caregivers are invited to a special self-care event hosted by AARP Mobile:

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM CST
Location: Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center – Back Parking Lot, 1717 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36604

Just drive through to pick up free caregiving resources, helpful information, and self-care goodies.

  • Cost: Free
  • Who can attend: Open to everyone; no AARP membership required
  • Registration: Not required to attend

If you register in advance, you’ll receive a special gift (while supplies last):

  • Online: https://events.aarp.org/PitStopMob26
  • Phone: 1-877-926-8300

If you’re caring for a loved one, this is an easy way to take a quick break and grab tools and treats to support your caregiving journey.

More Info: Events - Care Pit Stop for Caregivers | Seniors Bl...

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