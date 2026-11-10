👔 Multiple Management Openings in Mobile, AL with $75K+ Pay

Mobile’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and federal support work. Here are a few strong management roles hiring around the area.

Employer: Akima Infrastructure Services / Akima Global Logistics (AGL)

Akima Infrastructure Services / Location: Mobile, AL (On-site at USCG Aviation Training Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 9 writers, editors, and graphics staff who keep Coast Guard aviation manuals and technical data up to date. You’ll manage complex operations, act as the main POC for the government customer, and oversee documentation for multiple aviation assets; ability to obtain a Public Trust (NACI) is required.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Mobile, AL (travel 80–100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Run large data center mechanical projects from pre-construction through close-out, focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and process piping. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in mechanical/commercial construction, like leading teams, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$110,000 (based on experience)

Act as the owner’s eyes and ears on site, making sure projects finish on time, on budget, and to standard. This role comes with medical, dental, vision (after 90 days), 401(k) with match, safety incentives, vacation and holiday pay, and is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of construction experience and strong communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.