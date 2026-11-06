👔 Mobile, AL Management Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Mobile’s management job scene is busy right now, especially in service and hospitality. If you like leading teams and keeping operations running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Mobile, AL (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Lead a team of heavy equipment mechanics, schedule repairs, and use tech tools to track service and diagnose issues faster. This role stands out for its company truck, profit sharing, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and extras like gym stipend, tool/boot reimbursement, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Daytime only – no night shifts, ever

Run day-to-day restaurant operations, coach the team, and help hit sales and traffic goals in a breakfast/brunch setting. Big perks include no night shifts, strong growth paths, meal discounts, health/vision/dental options, PTO, 401(k), and lots of wellness and discount programs.

Employer: Dave & Buster’s

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary Range: $66,051–$77,707/year

Oversee both front and back of house in a high-energy restaurant and arcade, lead a large team, and drive revenue and guest experience. This one offers a competitive salary, quarterly bonus, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, free food and gameplay, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open up again. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.