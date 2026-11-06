🏭 Mobile, AL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mobile’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on makers and production leaders. Here are several strong roles hiring in Mobile, Alabama this week.

Employer: Jubilant Radiopharma

Location: Mobile, AL (Executive Park Drive)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Overnight shift (typically 12:00am–8:00am, sometimes starting as early as 5:00am) making PET radiopharmaceuticals that help doctors diagnose disease. No college degree required; you’ll be trained on specialized equipment, follow clear procedures, and get health, dental, 401(k) match, and generous vacation.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role cutting, threading, and grooving metal parts for water and infrastructure projects. Good fit if you like working with hand tools and fabrication equipment, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and ongoing training.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year (DOE)

Lead a production team in a flexible packaging plant, focusing on safety, quality, and meeting production goals. Ideal if you have 3+ years of manufacturing experience, some leadership background, and are comfortable working across departments; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 11 holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Marine & Mainland Hydraulic Services

Location: Mobile, AL 36618 (On-site)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 6:30am–5:00pm)

Salary: $30.00–$35.00/hour (based on experience)

Run manual lathes, mills, and other shop machines to tight tolerances (±0.001), working from blueprints and sketches to fabricate and rework precision metal parts. Great for experienced machinists who can work with minimal supervision and want health, dental, and paid time off on a four-day workweek.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.