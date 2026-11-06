🏗️ Mobile, AL Engineering Roles with Several Openings

Mobile’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around industrial projects, shipbuilding, and aerospace. If you’re in electrical, controls, or process engineering, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time Co-Op

Full-time Co-Op Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re currently enrolled in an Electrical Engineering BS or MS and want real project experience. You’ll support design work, CAD drafting, and calculations under close mentorship, with exposure to industrial projects and a teammate-owned company with strong benefits.

Employer: ICI Services

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting U.S. Navy ship design and integration work. You’ll work on power systems, one-line diagrams, arc flash and protection analysis, and coordinate with shipyards and government teams; SECRET clearance (or ability to obtain) and 7+ years DoD/Navy/federal experience are required.

Employer: Airbus Americas, Inc.

Location: Mobile, AL – Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Type: Full-time, on-site (Direct Hire)

Full-time, on-site (Direct Hire) Experience Level: Entry level

Entry level Salary: Not listed

You’ll track and improve manufacturing performance on the A220/A320 aircraft lines—building Gantt charts, balancing production lines, and cutting process waste. Ideal if you have a degree in Industrial, Mechanical, or Aerospace Engineering and want to grow inside a global aerospace leader with strong benefits and development programs.

Employer: Hargrove Controls + Automation

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Described as highly competitive (exact amount not listed)

Industrial DCS/PLC/HMI/SIS work with field time and project design responsibilities. Requires a BS or MS in Chemical, Electrical, or Computer Engineering, EIT, and 1+ year of controls/automation experience, plus hands-on work with major platforms like Allen-Bradley, DeltaV, Honeywell, or Siemens.

Employer: Hargrove Engineers + Constructors

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Level: Senior (Engineer III)

Senior (Engineer III) Salary: Not listed

Lead complex E&I design on process/manufacturing projects—15kV systems, MCCs, specs, cost estimates, and field support. Best for someone with a BS/MS in Electrical Engineering, 6+ years industrial E&I experience, strong NEC and ISA knowledge, and ideally a PE license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.