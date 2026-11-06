📣 Mobile, AL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Mobile’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from campus marketing to high-commission home services. Here are several solid roles if you like closing deals and building relationships.

Employer: Graybar

Graybar Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) Pay: $27.00/hour

You’ll manage the full quote process, working with sales, customer service, customers, and manufacturers to prepare accurate cost estimates. This is a steady weekday role with strong benefits and no nights or weekends for most positions.

Employer: Great Day Improvements (Patio Enclosures)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800/week paid training + uncapped commission (top reps $150K+)

You’ll run in-home design consultations on pre-set, qualified appointments—no cold calling. This role is built for high earners, with strong training, hot leads provided daily, and full benefits.

Employer: University of South Alabama – School of Computing

Location: Main Campus, Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Regular (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) Pay: Not listed

This role blends marketing, content creation, and student recruitment for the School of Computing. You’ll manage campaigns, social media, events, and outreach to boost awareness and enrollment.

Employer: Payroll & Benefit Solutions (PBS)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Work B2B with local small and mid-sized businesses selling payroll and HR services. This role is heavy on relationship-building and networking, with 100% company-paid medical, dental, and vision plus 3 weeks of vacation.

Employer: Drive Systems (division of Fix Supply)

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + uncapped commission (guaranteed earnings during ramp-up)

You’ll own a territory selling industrial MRO products, focusing on new business and account management. This is a good fit if you know industrial products and want autonomy, commission upside, and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Service Experts

Location: Mobile, AL

Type: Full-time, Outside Sales

Pay: Base salary + commission; average $90K–$120K/year, top performers higher

You’ll sell high-efficiency HVAC and water heater solutions to homeowners using warm leads plus your own prospecting. The role comes with strong training, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, and company-provided phone, tablet, and uniforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.