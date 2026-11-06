🐱 Gentle, Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Mobile, Alabama

Looking for a feline friend in Mobile, AL? These sweet cats are all waiting for safe, loving homes and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3–4 months)

Baby (about 3–4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby (primary and secondary)

(primary and secondary) Weight: About 4.5 lbs

About 4.5 lbs Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: City of Mobile Animal Services

Phone: (251) 208-2800

Niles is a tiny orange tabby boy with classic kitten charm. At just a few months old, he’s still very much a baby and ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter kennel.

👉 Meet Niles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White (Snowshoe markings)

White (Snowshoe markings) Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Mobile, AL)

Mozzarella Cheese is part of a bonded sibling pair with Swiss Cheese. They were adopted together from a local pet store and have grown into a super sweet, cuddly duo.

From his current owner:

Mozz and Swiss are the cutest, fuzziest, and cuddliest kitty-duo

They prefer to be re-homed together

They both LOVE water and catnip

When you sit down, they beg for your attention

Mozz was abused as a kitten before adoption, so he may flinch when you reach for his head and will need a gentle, patient home

before adoption, so he may and will need a gentle, patient home They currently live with 2 dogs and another cat, and everyone gets along

👉 Meet Mozzarella Cheese and contact the owner on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White (Snowshoe markings)

White (Snowshoe markings) Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Mobile, AL)

Swiss Cheese is Mozzarella’s sister and the other half of this bonded pair.

From her current owner:

Swiss and Mozzarella are siblings and should ideally be adopted together

and should They both love water and catnip

They beg for attention when you sit down

when you sit down Swiss is the ultimate window watcher

She will happily remind you when it’s dinner time

They live with 2 dogs and another cat and get along great

👉 Meet Swiss Cheese and contact the owner on adoptapet

If you’re in the Mobile, AL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties—especially bonded siblings Mozzarella and Swiss, who are hoping to stay together.

Reach out to City of Mobile Animal Services at (251) 208-2800 for Niles, or use the Adoptapet links above to contact the private owner for Mozzarella and Swiss.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.